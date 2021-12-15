Strong showers and thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts likely Wednesday evening

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for Winnebago, Ogle, Boone and Lee counties in northern Illinois until 1am, as well as for Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin. The TORNADO WATCH remains in effect for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties until 11pm, as well as for Green County in SW Wisconsin.

A line of severe thunderstorms currently moving near the Mississippi River may continue to produce wind gusts of 70 mph, or higher, as they move into the Stateline. Currently, there is a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING in effect for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties until 10:45pm. This line of storms is moving to the east at 55 mph. Those in the path should seek shelter immediately.