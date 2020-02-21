Strong Southwest Winds Put a Chill in the Air Friday

High pressure dominated much of the Midwest and Plains Thursday afternoon keeping skies mostly sunny, but temperatures cold. Highs Thursday only reached 19 degrees in Rockford. Not quite record cold, but cold enough. Winds Thursday evening will turn light as the center of the high moves closer to northwest Illinois, allowing temperatures to fall into the single digits and wind chills to briefly drop below zero by Friday morning.

As high pressure moves into southern Illinois Thursday evening winds will begin to switch around to the southwest. Wind flow around the high will tighten up, causing southwest winds to gust as high as 35 mph during the afternoon Friday. The strong wind will push temperatures into the mid, and perhaps upper, 30s for the afternoon but will hold wind chills in the mid 20s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine but the strong wind may offset the warm-up just a little.

Winds will ease a little more Saturday, remaining from the southwest. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will warm into the mid and upper 40s.