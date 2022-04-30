Temperatures across the Stateline were cooler than average to start the work week off, but luckily we are now seeing a rebound of much warmer air settle in again for Saturday. However, this could call for some strong to severe storms.

Friday the Storm Prediction Center highlighted southeastern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas for the best chances of severe weather. Now that same system that produced 15 tornadoes Friday and Friday night, according to the Storm Prediction Center (as of 4:30 am 4/30/22), shifts closer to our area. The Storm Prediction Center has nearly the entire Stateline, and a good chunk of Illinois under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of seeing strong to severe storms. We could very well see a few watches and warnings take place across the area Saturday afternoon and evening, so make sure to have several ways to get watches and warnings.

A NOAA Weather Radio is one of the best ways to receive watches and warnings. If you have not already, you can head to mystateline.com/radio. Enter the code WTVO at checkout for a discount and $5 shipping. It is crucial to have a weather radio in case severe weather strikes the Stateline as we are in severe weather season.

The time frame on the storms for the Stateline will be between 2-8pm with peak around 4pm. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the biggest concerns across Northern Illinois. Expect rainfall totals for most between 0.25-1.00″ with some areas that see pockets of very heavy rain, picking up a bit more.

Winds are expected to gust up to 45mph Saturday afternoon and evening, without thunderstorm winds accounted for. Current wind gusts at 5am Saturday, are up to 35mph. The gusty conditions could drive some wind damage across the Stateline, although that is not our only concern as some hail and a few isolated tornadoes are even possible too.

We had some cloud cover overnight and still have showers popping up on radar as of 5am southwest of the Stateline. If we see some clearing take place, that will help destabilize the atmosphere later on Saturday.

Temperatures Saturday morning are in the 50s in almost all places in the Stateline. Highs across the Stateline will reach the upper 60s Saturday, similar to Friday with dew points climbing into the upper 50s/lower 60s. Temperatures will drop overnight around 49 degrees. The next few days we return to slightly below normal temperatures.