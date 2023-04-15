Although it is dry for now, we could see a few showers early in the day with a first round. Widespread rain and even a few strong to severe thunderstorms move in later. For the Stateline, timing looks to be between about 6pm-12am. The Storm Prediction Center still has the area placed under a marginal risk. Our biggest threats locally would be gusty winds and hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but better chances of severe weather altogether will stay to our south/southwest. A few isolated thunderstorms remain in the forecast into Sunday morning, a few could still be stronger.

It’s a calm start to our weekend with clouds clearing out, some sunshine returning, and very mild temperatures already. We did not see temperatures fall that much they held in the upper 50s/lower 60s overnight. We will reach very close to the 80-degree mark again today before we see a major drop in temperatures. Saturday night temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Temperatures go from the 80-degree mark today with severe storms possible to the 50s Sunday. Temperatures will be warm early in the day so highs will be achieved early in the day and the 54 is a little bit misleading, in the afternoon temperatures will be rapidly falling, by 4pm we will be down to the lower 40s.

The cooler than normal temperatures will last into the start of the work week with highs only in the lower 40s Monday. By Tuesday, temperatures will rise closer to normal into the mid 50s. By Wednesday and Thursday thanks to a warm front moving across the area, we could see temperatures in the mid to upper 60s even near the 70-degree mark. That warm up though does not look to last as long as the one this past week.