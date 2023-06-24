With the heat we are going to see today comes a storm threat as well. A few strong to severe storms are possible Saturday evening and night. The biggest hazards across the Stateline include gusty winds and heavy rain. An isolated tornado and smaller hail cannot be ruled out, but a better chance for those remain to our west/southwest for places that are under the slight risk. This includes Galena, Savanna, Sterling in the Stateline, and then portions of west central Illinois, Iowa, and northern/central Missouri.

A few storms could develop around 7-8pm Saturday evening, but the main line of storms will move in around 9-10pm Saturday night for Galena, Savanna, Freeport then continue to track east making its way to Rockford Janesville and Rochelle areas around 11pm-12am. For DeKalb and areas east, this will push about 1am Sunday.

Humidity makes a return with moisture levels increasing during the day Saturday and especially with the storms Saturday night into Sunday. The start of the week dew points will be below 60, much more comfortable.

Hazy skies are going to continue the next few days. Moderate levels of near surface smoke will affect your Saturday afternoon and then lighter levels of smoke will continue into the days to follow. Temperatures will make it into the lower 90s Saturday afternoon. Winds are going to pick up and gusts outside of thunderstorms will be around 20-25 mph. Saturday night stays fairly windy and then gusts Sunday afternoon will increase up to around 35 mph. After the cold front passes it will cause a drop in temperatures, we will only be in the upper 70s Sunday and then the mid to lower 70s Monday.