Strong to Severe Storms Possible Today, Cooling Down into Wednesday

Sun-Filled Labor Day:

This year’s edition of Labor Day was a glorious one, as the weather remained sunny with afternoon highs landing in the low to mid 80s. Unfortunately, an approaching cold front will bring a slight disruption to our tranquil weather pattern, bringing the potential for thunderstorms by this afternoon.

Be Weather Aware:

Sunshine kicks off our Tuesday, with temperatures quickly warming up as a cold front approaches the region from the southwest. Winds by the late-morning and early-afternoon will have the potential to gust up to 25 to 35 mph. This will help transport a little more moisture into the Stateline, allowing for a noticeable spike in humidity. With enough moisture and instability present in our atmosphere, a round of scattered thunderstorms looks to fire up early this afternoon. Some of which could be strong to severe.

Earlier this morning, the Storm Prediction Center nudged the marginal risk (level 1 of 5) a little the west to include more of our areas along and east of I-39. Model guidance suggests that the time frame to be weather ready will be between 1PM-4PM, with storm motion being to the southeast.

Any storm that becomes severe will be capable of producing damaging straight-line winds. By the evening commute, storms look to move out of the forecast area, leading to a decrease in cloud cover. Following today’s cold frontal passage, winds will shift to the northwest, allowing a much cooler air-mass to filter in for the middle of the work week.

Cooling Down:

Wednesday looks to begin on a much more fall-like note with temperatures in the low 50s. This cooler start to the day is a sign for things to come as highs look to drop from the upper 80s today to the upper 70s by Wednesday afternoon. Although Wednesday remains dry under a mix of clouds and sun, gusty winds will remain a big part of the forecast.

Winds remain out of the northwest, and could gust up to 25-30 mph at times Thursday afternoon. At the same time, these gusty winds will continue to pull in this cooler and drier air-mass, keeping temperatures seasonable into Thursday. But, I wouldn’t let my guard down just yet as warmer times are ahead. As an area of high pressure slides to our southeast, our surface winds make a shift to the southwest by Friday afternoon. Highs will make a push for the mid 80s Friday, then potentially seeing our next 90-degree day on Saturday.