We’re still focusing on areas a little bit west of I-39 and eastward on best chances of severe weather Wednesday mid to late afternoon into the early evening across the Stateline. The specific timeframe for the storms will be about 2-8pm, with a few isolated storms and showers lingering overnight, but those would not be severe. Our threats include damaging winds and hail along with heavy rain.

These storms will form ahead of a cold front which will allow for cooler and more comfortable air to settle in for the remainder of the work week. Storms look to gain strength along I-39 and continue to as they travel east toward Chicago. Storm energy is much better to our south and southwest but there still is some to work with to drive the storms across the Stateline.

Temperatures are heavily going to depend on how much sunshine we see in the morning and also if storm development holds off until 2-3pm, there’s a good chance a few areas could reach the 90s. Most of the area will be right near 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon, we will see daytime highs a little earlier than normal, with temperatures falling into the mid to lower 80s through the afternoon and early evening. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be down to only 80 degrees, a beautiful end to the work week. The next chance of showers and storms will move in over the weekend.