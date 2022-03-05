NEW: TORNADO WARNING issued for Whiteside and southern Carroll counties until 9:30pm. This storm is currently moving to the east at 60 mph. If you are in the path of this storm, seek shelter immediately.

NEW: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued until 2am Sunday morning for all of northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.

A line of severe thunderstorms currently moving into eastern Iowa will continue to move east through Saturday night, bringing with it a threat for damaging wind gusts across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING is currently in place for northwest Jo Daviess county until 9pm. A line of severe storms near the Mississippi River has had numerous severe thunderstorm warnings, and even tornado warnings associated with it as it has been racing east. There is a chance that most of the area could be placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch within the next hour.

As a strong cold front moves in from the west Saturday night, the line of storms ahead of it will also move east, reaching most of the Stateline between 9:30pm and Midnight. As moisture and instability remain high ahead of the front, along with strong winds both above the surface and in the middle of the atmosphere, damaging winds could become our primary concern during that time.

The cold front is expected to pass through after Midnight which will gradually bring down the threat for thunderstorms during the late overnight. With the threat for severe weather during the late evening hours, make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings as storms at night are very dangerous.