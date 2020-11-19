Strong wind gusts continue Thursday – Wind Advisory issued for some

Wind gusts Wednesday afternoon topped out around 35 mph, with a few locations just a bit over that. Even though the wind was coming in from the south, it did put a little bit of a chill in the air for us, bringing wind chill values down into the 30s at times. Typically with the setting sun we lose the mixing that takes place in the atmosphere during the day, which can sometimes cause the winds to increase throughout the afternoon. But our strong winds will continue into the night as winds just above the surface increase. This will still cause winds to gust in around 35 mph through Thursday morning.

A WIND ADVISORY will go into for DeKalb and McHenry counties Thursday morning, beginning at 9am and lasting through 4pm. Wind gusts during the first half of the day, through mid-afternoon, could reach 35-40 mph. This will continue to make travel on east/west roads very difficult for high profile vehicles. Southerly winds will continue to add moisture to the atmosphere Thursday, but in some locations there will remain an elevated fire risk due to the low relative humidity, warm temperatures and gusty winds. Like Wednesday, you’ll want to limit any outdoor burning. Wind speeds will come down a bit with the arrival of a cold front Thursday night.