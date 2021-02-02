Strong winds and falling temperatures following heavier snowfall Thursday

Big changes are on the way later this week with another winter storm expected to move across the Plains and Midwest. This next low will once again bring us a chance for some light freezing rain Thursday morning before switching over to rain or a rain/snow by mix mid to late morning. Colder air settling in Thursday afternoon will allow for a quick changeover to snow, lasting into the evening. The freezing line will key in determining where the rain/snow line sets up.

Low pressure will rapidly strengthen as it moves from the Plains Thursday, into the northern Great Lakes by Friday morning. This rapid intensification will try to bring the low a little further north into south-central Wisconsin Thursday, which will also try to pull the rain/snow line northward. However, heavy precipitation may allow for a quicker transition over to snow due to more dynamic cooling in the atmosphere. If this takes place the snow would develop closer to Noon, rather than by the afternoon. Accumulating snow is becoming more likely for Thursday with totals most likely ranging between three to six inches.

The low and cold front will pass through between 6pm and 8pm Thursday. A strong push of cold air behind the front will cause surface winds to rapidly increase from the northwest, gusting between 30-40 mph through Thursday evening. Temperatures are also expected to quickly fall, falling into the teens by Friday morning. The quick drop in temperatures could cause a quick freeze to develop, turning any wet roads from the rain and snow to ice by Friday morning. A prolonged period of bitterly cold temperatures is then expected to remain in place through the weekend and into next week. Daytime wind chills, possibly beginning as early as Saturday, may stay below zero well into next week.