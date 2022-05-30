South winds were strong once again Monday afternoon, gusting 35-45 mph at times throughout the day. The combination of the strong winds, sunshine and a dry air mass allowed temperatures to warm quickly during the afternoon, reaching the upper 80s and low 90s area wide.

South winds remain strong through much of Monday evening, only falling to around 25-30 mph overnight. This will help keep temperatures in the low 70s through Tuesday morning.

The high temperature in Rockford reached 91 degrees and while not record breaking heat, it will go down as one of the top five hottest Memorial Days on record. The hottest Memorial Day, and record high for the 30th of May, sits at 96 degrees set back in 1936.

The cloud cover from earlier today has cleared, leaving us with mostly sunny skies that’ll continue through rest of the evening. Clouds will slowly increase through the night as thunderstorms across the Upper Midwest move east, but skies locally are going to remain dry. Humidity will also go up Tuesday as moisture increases ahead of the incoming cold front. Temperatures on Tuesday will warm into the upper 80s ahead of the front, dropping to the low/mid 70s following the front for the remainder of the week.