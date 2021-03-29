Strong winds continue through Monday evening

Wind gusts Monday afternoon have topped 50-55 mph in a few locations across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with current wind gusts ranging between 40-45 mph. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 8pm for most counties in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, but the winds will still remain strong through sunset and beyond.

Southerly winds will continue through the night holding temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for most. This will roughly be 20 degrees *warmer* than what we woke up to Monday morning. Wind gusts will still be close to 30 mph in a few locations.

A cold front coming through Tuesday will bring in a little more cloud cover for the afternoon, as well as a slight chance for a passing shower late in the day and evening. Increasing winds behind the front Wednesday will work to pull down a bit more cold air Wednesday and Thursday, pushing highs down into the low 40s and overnight lows back into the low 20s.