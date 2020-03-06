Strong Winds Continue – Wind Advisory Issued Through Early Friday Morning

A Wind Advisory has been issued for southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, beginning Thursday evening and lasting through early Friday morning. Currently, wind gusts are between 35-40mph but are forecast to increase as colder air arrives from the northwest. Northwest winds during the overnight will gust as high as 45mph through early Friday, with gusts still around 30mph through mid-morning. This will make travel for the morning commute a little difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
High pressure will eventually move in from the west during the day Friday and this will help ease the wind a little throughout the afternoon. Winds will turn fairly calm Friday night, early Saturday morning, with temperatures dipping into the mid 20s. Southwest winds will increase during the day Saturday and Sunday, bringing temperatures into the 50s and 60s.