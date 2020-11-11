Strong winds follow severe weather Tuesday evening

Severe thunderstorms moved across the area Tuesday afternoon, producing quite a bit of wind damage from wind gusts that reached over 70 mph. Those storms have ended, but westerly winds behind the front have really increased, gusting to near 50 mph at times this evening.

Colder air rushing in behind the cold front, combined with rather strong jet stream winds aloft, have allowed the winds to reach down near the surface causing the strong wind gusts. As a result, a Wind Advisory has been issued for all of northern Illinois and most of southern Wisconsin until early Wednesday morning. Winds will remain strong through roughly 1am/2am Tuesday before subsiding a bit by daybreak Wednesday. Breezy west winds will continue Wednesday afternoon, but won’t be nearly as strong as what they were Tuesday evening.

After another day of record breaking warmth Tuesday, temperatures have really taken a tumble behind the front and are quickly cooling into the 40s and 30s, with wind chills falling into the 20s. Temperatures Wednesday morning will drop into the low 30s only climbing to the upper 40s, to near 50 degrees, Wednesday.