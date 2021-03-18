Strong Winds Return Ahead of Weekend Sunshine

Wind Advisory:

If you’re hitting the roads today, keep your hands firmly at 10 and 2. A tight pressure gradient in between the low pressure system in the Tennessee Valley and high pressure in the Upper Midwest will bring very strong winds to the Stateline. As of a result, the entire region will be placed under a Wind Advisory from 7AM to 7PM today. The strongest winds will likely arrive during the late morning-early afternoon hours, with gusts approaching 45 mph. Rain chances look to last until mid-morning, giving way to gradual clearing by the afternoon. Thanks to today’s strong northeasterly winds, highs will end up a few degrees warmer in the low 40s. However, it will definitely feel a bit chilly out there with wind chills in the low to mid 30s.

Weekend Preview:

As the low to the south departs, high pressure will strengthen and settle over the Great Lakes. Here’s a little meteorology 101 for all of you. The clockwise motion of a high pressure system typically leads to sinking air underneath it, with winds blowing away from the center. This result in the return of dry and sun-filled weather, which we’ll see for the end of the work week and through the upcoming weekend. Winds remain out of the northeast tomorrow, landing highs just short of the 50°. As this high pressure system pulls further away from the region, warmer winds return Saturday and Sunday, resulting in a big push in our high temperatures. Like Friday, Saturday also features plenty of sunshine with highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will feature a few more clouds overhead. But thanks to a southwest breeze, temperatures will end up a few degrees warmer near the 60° mark.

Long-Range Outlook:

While the short term forecast remains tranquil, guidance continues to show a more active and wet pattern come next week. The next 6 to 10 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center favors an above average trend in precipitation. Models are honing in on a storm system that looks to slide into the Midwest from the southern plains overnight Monday into Tuesday. Due to the fact that we’re on the warmer side of the low, temperatures won’t be affected much remaining in the upper 50s. Rain chances look to begin sometime Tuesday morning, stretching into the middle of the work week. Definitely something to keep an eye. Otherwise, bring on the sunshine! What a way to ring in the spring season!