Strong Winds Return, Boosting Temps into the 80s for the Weekend

April Flying By:

Happy Friday everyone! Not only have we made it to Friday, but I’d like to also welcome you to the last day of April. I know right? April just flew on by. A good chunk of the month came in above average. with our warmest daily high at the Rockford International Airport coming in at 86°. While we won’t see 80s in the forecast today, they’ll make a quick return just in time for the upcoming weekend.

Sun-Filled Friday:

For those heading out the door early on this Friday morning, make sure to grab a light jacket. Thanks to yesterday’s cold frontal passage, temperatures ended up a few degrees cooler, in the mid to upper 40s. However, you’ll also want to grab your sunglasses as well because the last day in April is off to a sun-filled start. Following yesterday’s cold front, a high pressure system settled to the west of the area, really drying out the atmosphere. Sunshine looks to stick around well into the afternoon, with a few more clouds roaming in by sunset. For any dog-walkers out there, or for those who want to head outside, today will be a great day for outdoor activity. A breeze does develop by mid-day, with gusts approaching 25 mph at times. However, the winds felt today won’t nearly be as strong as the winds that move in for the start of the weekend.

Windy Saturday:

That same high pressure system is expected to slide to our southeast by Saturday morning. What this will do is tighten up the pressure gradient at the surface, allowing winds to substantially increase by Saturday afternoon. The strongest winds look to arrive between 12PM-6PM, with gusts approaching 40-45 mph. This may bring difficulty for those who plan to travel, especially if you operate a high-profile vehicle. If you’re spending the day at home, be sure to secure any loose objects in your yard before the strongest winds arrive. It also important to note that when we we have warm, dry, and windy weather like this, the fire danger grows. So I would hold off on any open burning, and be extra careful with sparks and flame.

Weekend Outlook:

These strong winds look to help give temperatures a big boost for the upcoming weekend, jumping from the mid 60s today to the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine looks to stick around for a majority of the weekend, with winds easing up a bit by Sunday. Still, winds could gust up to 25 mph at times. This weekend’s sunshine looks to give way to thunderstorm chances as early as Sunday evening, with chances continuing into the beginning of next week.