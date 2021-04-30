Strong winds Saturday usher in plenty of warmth during the afternoon

Southwest winds are expected to increase Saturday as high pressure sinks into the southeast and low pressure moves across the northern Great Lakes. That low will pull a warm front through during the afternoon, quickly warming temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for most of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin beginning Noon Saturday as southwest winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The strongest winds are expected to occur between roughly Noon and 7pm, with wind speeds relaxing some during the overnight Saturday.

The combination of the strong winds, warm temperatures and lower relative humidity values may also elevate the fire risk for parts of the region Saturday. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for southern Wisconsin – Green, Rock and Walworth counties – also beginning at Noon and lasting through 8pm. This means conditions may be favorable for quickly spreading brush fires. Conditions across southern Wisconsin are a little more dry than in northern Illinois as moderate drought conditions have developed. Abnormally dry conditions have expanded a little further west into north-central Illinois, but the vegetation and brush isn’t quite as dry as it is to the north.