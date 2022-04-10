Southeast winds have really increased Sunday afternoon, at times gusting to 45 mph across the Stateline.

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for Jo Daviess and Carroll counties until 6pm Sunday, but even as the advisory expires wind gusts to 40 mph will still occur through sunset.

The increasing wind is the result of a strengthening low pressure system over northwest Iowa. That low will lift to the northeast, moving into southwest Wisconsin Sunday evening. As it does, southeast winds will remain strong until a cold front passes late Sunday night. The low pressure will also work to draw a warm front northward which will keep temperatures mild through much of Sunday evening. It’ll also help draw up moisture from the south which will allow a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop after 8pm/9pm.

The risk for showers will continue until Midnight when a cold front moves in from west to east. West winds will continue behind the front, bringing overnight lows to the mid 40s Monday morning. Most of Monday is remains dry as upper level ridging briefly builds in during the afternoon and evening. While an isolated shower can’t be ruled out, the highest threat for precipitation will remain well to the southeast during the day.