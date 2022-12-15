The pattern for almost the last two weeks has not allowed much sunshine for residents in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Looking back, we’ve had 11 straight days with either mostly cloudy or cloudy skies, and seven straight days with 100% cloud cover! So, if you’ve been thinking that we’ve been in a rather cloudy stretch as of late, you’d be correct. It also means that we’ve had more cloud cover than sunshine for the month of December!

Unfortunately, it looks like the cloudy stretch of weather will continue into the weekend, although there is some hope for sunshine this upcoming Sunday. That sunny window may be limited, though, as cloud cover moves back in Monday of next week with a colder and somewhat active pattern.

The lack of sunshine is fairly common during the Winter months due to the shorter days and longer nights, lower sun angle and overall lack of mixing taking place in the atmosphere. December and January are typically our cloudiest months. As the days get longer and the sun angle higher in the atmosphere, the persistent cloud cover becomes less leading to more sunshine during the day.