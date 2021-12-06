Sub-zero wind chills expected Monday night, into Tuesday morning

A winter-like air mass has settled in across much the Midwest and Great Lakes as temperatures tumble following strong low pressure from Sunday. Officially the high temperature for Monday will go down in the record book as 36 degrees, but that was reached shortly after Midnight. Temperatures throughout the day were slowly falling through the 20s, but the strong winds pushed wind chills into the teens for much of the afternoon.

High pressure nearing the Mississippi River Monday night will help keep skies clear through early Tuesday. As a result, temperatures will continue to fall into the single digits. While winds are still breezy Monday evening, the wind speeds should begin to lighten up as the high nears early Tuesday.

Wind chills have already dropped below zero for many and will remain below zero for several hours Monday night. Even though the wind speeds will lighten by Tuesday morning, wind chills will still remain right around zero degrees, making it our coldest morning so far this season. As cloud cover increases during the morning Tuesday, temperatures will struggle to make it much above the low to mid 20s.