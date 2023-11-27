Temperatures Monday afternoon have struggled to warm much above the mid-20s, falling nearly 20 degrees below average for the end of November. A blustery wind from the west has pushed wind chills into the single digits and low teens all afternoon.

We’ve been in and out of the cloud cover most of the afternoon and should continue to maintain a partly to mostly cloudy sky Monday evening. While not a great chance, a few flurries can’t be ruled out through the evening given the amount of cold air in place.

High pressure will sit just west of the Mississippi River Tuesday morning. As it does, we’ll hold on to a light breeze from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Air temperatures will fall into the upper single digits and low teens, but wind chills in a few locations could dip below zero for several hours Tuesday morning. Wind chills area wide will likely range from -5 degree to 5 degrees.

Cloud cover will be quick to move in Tuesday afternoon along the leading edge of warm air. Highs Tuesday will remain in the mid-20s under increasing cloud cover. There remains a small chance for a passing flurry Tuesday night, but most will stay dry. Clouds will clear out Wednesday afternoon following a warm front, ending our winter-like chills – for now – with highs rising near 40 degrees.