February started with sun-filled skies and temperatures warming into the low to mid 20s. Not quite up to where we should be for the start of the month, that temperature should be around 29 degrees, but an improvement from the last couple of days. Skies are set to remain clear through most of the evening, but cloud cover will move back in overnight from the south, as well as from the north.

As one high pressure system passes to the south, another one will quickly move into the Plains Thursday. This strong, Canadian high-pressure system will push a cold front through Wisconsin and Illinois mid-morning Thursday. Behind the front winds will increase from the northwest, gusting to around 25-30 mph.

Temperatures on Thursday will briefly warm into the low to mid 20s, but then fall into the teens by the evening. As skies begin to clear Thursday night temperatures will once again drop below zero, with wind chills falling between -20 to -25 degrees Friday morning.

Temperatures on Friday won’t warm much and will struggle to make it much above 10 degrees during the afternoon. The good news, as the center of the high moves overhead winds will turn light. This will help with the wind chill factor during the afternoon. By the evening, temperatures will once again briefly drop below zero before climbing close to 30 degrees Saturday.