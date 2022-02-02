Sub-zero wind chills return Wednesday evening

The light snow that came down late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning added up to a few inches for some in the southern part of the viewing area, while locations further north ended up with hardly any snow at all. Rockford received 0.10 inches of snow, barely putting a dent into our nearly ten inch snowfall deficit for the winter season. While there is plenty of winter to still be had, no big snow producing systems appear to be on the horizon.

Skies will remain cloudy through the night Wednesday as a strong north wind pushes temperatures down through the teens and into the upper single digits. North winds around 15-20 mph will gust close to 30 mph at times. This will not only keep temperatures below average through the night, it’ll also bring wind chills down below zero degrees Wednesday evening, and as low as -10 degrees by Thursday morning.

High pressure moving in from the northwest will move closer to the Stateline during the day Thursday. This will help gradually clear out some of the cloud cover during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Thursday will only reach the upper teens, with wind chills remaining in the single digits during the afternoon. Numbers will fall once again Thursday night as winds turn a little more light and skies continue to clear. Wind chills will drop below zero for Friday morning, but likely won’t be as cold with a lighter wind expected.