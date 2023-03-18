Temperatures Saturday morning took quite the tumble, falling into the low teens. Wind chills, however, have fallen below zero area wide and will remain below zero through at least 9am/10am!

Gusty northwest winds continue on the backside of departing low-pressure to the east and incoming high-pressure to the west. Wind gusts will continue around 30-35 mph Saturday afternoon, easing only slightly Saturday night.

Highs on Saturday will fall short of reaching 30 degrees, rising only to the mid-20s. We hang on to mostly cloudy skies for much of the afternoon, although a few sunny breaks are likely here and there.

The colder air in the upper levels will generate a little instability throughout the day. This will lead to scattered snow flurries, perhaps a snow shower or two, through the afternoon.

No accumulations are expected, but if a steadier snow shower develops there may be a quick dusting given the cold surface temperatures. Skies will then turn partly cloudy overnight with temperatures in the teens. Wind chills through Sunday morning will dip into the low single digits, keeping the chill through the first half of the day.