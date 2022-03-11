In true Midwestern form, temperatures take very wild swings during the spring and fall. While spring has not officially begun yet, those significant temperature changes are certainly in effect this week. Temperatures Friday afternoon only barely made it into the 30s, nearly 15 degrees cooler than our normal high temperature of 44°. A cold front passed earlier in the afternoon, and that is really bringing those temperatures down into the night. Temperatures under clearing skies will fall down into single digits and even near zero in some locations.

Wind chills will be even colder than that. Due to the strong Northwestern wind, it will feel like it is about 10° or 15° below zero. The time frame for those brutal wind chills are primarily overnight into tomorrow morning.

Wind chills rebound quite a bit for the afternoon, but only top out in the teens for the feels-like temperature.

Temperatures tomorrow afternoon only make it up to the 20s despite all the sunshine. We will hang on to that cold Northwestern breeze.

Tomorrow night, we could see a few light snow flurries into early Sunday morning. Anything that does fall will likely not hang around very long, as temperatures significantly increase into the day on Sunday.

Those warmer temperatures are definitely a welcome sight on the upcoming forecast, with temperatures going from the 20s on Saturday to nearly 50 just the next day. Eventually we will make our way all the way up into the 60s. Note that the average high temperature is only 44°, so some of these forecast highs would be nearly 20 degrees above normal.

Those warmer temperatures look to hang around beyond the end of next week, as the Climate Prediction Center released this outlook showing a high probability most of the country will see temperatures above normal between the 17th and 21st

There are a few slight chances for precipitation this week, but the main chance comes next Friday. We will continue to hang on to warmer temperatures through next weekend. This is one of the better 7-Day forecasts we have had in awhile, so enjoy it!

For more details on the forecast, watch this video clip from the 6PM newscast.