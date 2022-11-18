It was another cold afternoon with temperatures only reaching the mid-20s and wind chills staying in the teens and single digits. Temperatures tonight will reach down into the upper teens, a chill we haven’t seen since March! Snow showers come to an end, but winds remain fairly strong, keeping wind chills in the single digits. Make sure to bundle up tonight and tomorrow!

Tomorrow, we will likely see another round of light snow showers as a cold front will pass early in the day. Winds remain quite strong out of the Northwest behind the front, keeping wind chills in or around the single digits all day.

The cold front itself looks to pass sometime in the morning, bringing a line of snow showers.

A few light snow showers are possible throughout the early afternoon but will be very light and spotty in nature.

Clearing skies behind Saturday’s cold front will leave us with a fresh outburst of cold air, and no cloud cover to insulate us. This will allow our temperatures to fall into the low teens and even single digits for some late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

During this time, winds will still remain strong out of the Northwest, dropping wind chill values below zero by Saturday evening. Subzero wind chills remain likely through early Sunday morning.

While it will get worse before it gets better, there are some positives on the way. Temperatures warm into the low 40s by Monday and mid-40s by the Tuesday. We will at least be much closer to normal through Thanksgiving Day.

The long-term outlook is also favoring above normal temperatures for the first time in quite a while, as it looks like the last few days of November going into the beginning of December will slightly favor warmer than normal temperatures.

While starting out very cold, we end the 7-Day Forecast on a positive note with temperatures returning to the 40s for much of next week. There is a potential weather system toward the end of next week that could impact holiday travel, but as of now it is just something to keep an eye on.