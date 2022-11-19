After another cold and windy day, it won’t get much better tonight. Temperatures will fall down into the low teens and even a few spots may see the single digits under clearing skies tonight.

When you factor in the wind chill, it will feel like sub-zero through much of the overnight. Make sure to bundle up tonight and early tomorrow!

Though we start out the day quite cold tomorrow, we work back into the 30s by the afternoon under a bit more sunshine and a moderate Southwest breeze. Even warmer weather is on the way later in the work week!

The good news is things continue to improve through the week. We will reach the mid-40s for high temperatures by Tuesday and stay there through Thursday. This is much closer to our normal high temperature for this time of year.

Now we have to talk about this next weather system coming in around the holiday. The jet stream remains very zonal in flow, keeping us under a quiet pattern for the mid week. But an upper level trough moves in by the end of the week, this could bring some inclimate weather to the area, including rain and snow chances both being on the table. There are still many inconsistencies with the models so far, but this is something to monitor as many people will be traveling later into the week.

Temperatures moderate through the middle of the week, but our focus then turns to the late week system that could impact our holiday travel plans. This is something to keep an eye on through the week.