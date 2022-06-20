A picture perfect weekend dominated by high pressure kept temperatures in the 80s Friday through Sunday. But that came to an end Monday afternoon as temperatures surged into the 90s. Dew point values actually remained a bit lower, so the heat index was not as bad as it was last week, but it was still a scorcher. Dew points in the 60s actually keep our temperatures a bit warmer than the last few days, reaching down to about the 70-degree mark. It will feel pretty humid with dew points trailing not far behind.

Tomorrow, temperatures soar into the 90s early in the day, and reach the upper 90s by the mid-afternoon. Temperatures reaching triple digits is not far out of the realm of possibility. The lower dew points might actually make the temperatures rise quicker. IF we reach 100° at the Rockford airport, it would be the first time since July 2012 that we reached that mark. As far as heat index, it may not feel quite as bad as it did last week, with dew points in the 60s and close to the 70-degree mark. Heat index values could reach up to 105°.

With the heat and humidity, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for almost the entire Stateline. The advisory lasts from 12PM until 7PM tomorrow. Heat index values could push 105°. Be sure to practice your heat safety tomorrow afternoon! This advisory is issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, and Lee counties in Northern Illinois, as well as Green, Rock, and Walworth counties in Southern Wisconsin. McHenry and DeKalb counties are not included in the advisory.

This ridge of high pressure eventually breaks down, and will bring the potential for some storms tomorrow evening after 6PM. A cold front passage will bring these storm chances through the late evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Stateline under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for severe weather tomorrow evening. The main threats with this line of storms would be damaging winds and small hail.

That cold front, with another one later in the week, looks to bring our temperatures much closer to normal, maybe even a touch below normal. This outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has a slight favor that the Stateline could see temperatures a bit below normal between June 26th – 30th.

But, the warmer weather returns in the time period immediately after, as the 8-14 Day outlook shows above normal temperatures between June 28th-July 4th.

But in the short term, the temperatures are in the 80s and 90s throughout this week. Storm/rain chances remain present late Tuesday, and then again Friday and Saturday. We get a little break from the heat early next week.