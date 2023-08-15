Following heavy rain and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday has been absolutely beautiful with temperatures warming into the middle and upper 70s. Both the breeze and fair-weather cumulus clouds from earlier in the afternoon will fade away as the sun sets this evening. High pressure moving down through the Plains and into southern Missouri Wednesday morning will allow temperatures to settle into the middle 50s for the start of Wednesday.

Winds will shift to the southwest Wednesday afternoon bringing temperatures back into the low 80s. It’ll be a little warmer, but still comfortable. We will see a brief dip in the temperature Thursday following a cold front during the morning, with highs in the upper 70s to right around 80 degrees. The front could also bring a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms during that time.

By Friday winds will turn back to the southwest with highs reaching the low 80s once again. Temperatures will then climb heading into the weekend as a strong ridge of high pressure moves in from the west. This ridge will expand across the middle of the country, including northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, beginning Sunday and could possibly last into the middle of next week.

Temperatures will warm into the 90s as early as Sunday, with dew points rising as well. This means the heat index temperature is likely to reach the upper 90s and 100s for some early next week. How long the ridge remains in place is still in question, with some forecast models breaking it down as early as next Tuesday or Wednesday. But one thing is for sure, it’s going to get hot once again for the start of next week.