Thursday has been a very comfortable day with sun-filled skies and temperatures rising into the mid and upper 70s. Winds have been a little breezy from the northwest, at times gusting to 25 mph, but those wind speeds will relax some through the evening. Skies will remain mostly clear Thursday evening but cloud cover will return during the overnight as scattered showers are set to return for some Friday afternoon.

Following a few showers for the weekend and near average temperatures, the summer heat is set to return in full force early next week. A cold front passing through the Great Lakes Sunday will slide to our southwest Monday morning and afternoon. That front will slowly be pulled back north as a warm front sometime during the Monday/Tuesday time frame, but how quickly is still a little murky. There are a few models that pull the front quickly to the north Monday, bringing temperatures near 90 degrees during the afternoon while others hold the front to the south and give us a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. For now, I held on to highs in the low 80s.

By next Tuesday a ridge of high pressure will build across the middle of the country, including the Midwest, bringing a quick return of summer-like heat and humidity to many. Temperatures are likely to reach the low to mid 90s next Tuesday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. The high heat could last into Wednesday, but it’ll depend on the timing of a cold front. Right now, it looks like the front will come through later in the day Wednesday with temperatures likely reaching the low 90s once again. What’s even more important with the return of the heat will be the heat index temperature. As dew point temperatures are forecast to rise into the 70s (very uncomfortable air mass) the heat index temperature – or feels like temperature – will likely reach over 100 degrees, especially Tuesday afternoon. The cold front passing through mid-week will bring temperatures down from the 90s, but we’ll likely remain above average through the end of the week.