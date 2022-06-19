A perfect weekend was capped off with temperatures into the 80s once again Sunday, as we reached 86° for our high temperature this afternoon. This comes after we reached down into the 40s overnight into Sunday morning. It was actually one of the lowest overnight lows for June 18th in history! Temperatures remain a bit cooler for the overnight low tonight, but a warm South wind and higher dew points keep us a bit warmer, as we only drop to the low 60s.

Tomorrow, the heat is on… Temperatures surge into the low 90s by the early afternoon. A moderate Southwest wind and lots of sunshine helps bring this warmth into the area. Dew points top out in the low 60s, so it will feel a little humid, but not quite as bad as it was last week.

The ridge of high pressure continues to move through the area, and temperatures continue the upward trend for Tuesday, reaching the upper 90s for the afternoon high. Heat index values could be close to triple digits Tuesday as dew points soar into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Eventually the ridge begins to break down as a cold front slides through the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday. The high pressure also continues to move off to the East.

This cold front also brings a small risk for some storms, as the Storm Prediction Center has placed some areas of the Stateline under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. We will need to keep an eye on this threat over the next few days.

After this cold front, temperatures only drop into the upper 80s and low 90s, still a bit above our normal high temperature of 82°. The heat not only lasts through this week, but also into the beginning of July. The Climate Prediction Center has moderate confidence that the Stateline will continue to see above normal temperatures between June 27th and July 3rd.

This week continues to remain hot, with a few rain/storm chances with the cold front Tuesday night, and again later into the week. Temperatures remain in the 80s and 90s all the way though this work week.

For more information on the upcoming forecast, watch this video from the 9PM newscast: