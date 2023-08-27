Temperatures Sunday afternoon were very comfortable with highs warming into the middle to upper 70s. Rockford’s high temperature reached 77 degrees, four degrees below the average. Under clear skies Sunday night, temperatures will dip into the low 50s. A little patchy ground fog may also be possible.

With the return of a southwest breeze Monday highs will warm back into the low 80s and remain in the low 80s Tuesday. A cold front moving through Tuesday afternoon will produce a very small chance for an isolated shower or storm but help to bring temperatures back into the 70s for Wednesday.

Following Wednesday, a strong warm front will lift through the region warming high temperatures by the end of the week and weekend back into the upper 80s and low 90s. In fact, we may be looking at several days of well above average temperatures for the beginning of September.

Right now, the high temperature for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday is in the upper 80s with temperatures reaching the low 90s for Labor Day. The good news, if there is any, is that dew point temperatures appear to be below what they were last week meaning heat index values shouldn’t be too far from what the actual air temperature is.

While the temperatures will be going up, our precipitation changes may be going down. Long range outlooks place a higher probability for below average temperatures across much of the country, the Stateline included. This will likely cause our current drought conditions in Illinois and Wisconsin to worsen a bit as we inch closer to the start of Fall.