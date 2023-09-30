Even though it doesn’t feel like fall, we are starting to see some peeks of low color on the trees locally, though not nearly as much as there is to the North! Some of this can be attributed to heat and drought stress, but color will continue to pop in the coming weeks as temperatures cool.

It will be another warm day tomorrow with highs returning to the 80s across the Stateline. Almost copy and paste weather for the next few days with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will run about 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year!

But the pattern flips back to fall just as quickly as the summer-feel set in. By next weekend, we will likely be seeing temperatures back below normal, per the Climate Prediction Center outlook.

Normal high temperatures right now are near the 70-degree mark. By the middle of October, they are back in the low and mid-60s. By Halloween, highs are generally expected to be in the mid-50s!

In the meantime, highs will continue to be more than 10 degrees above normal with lots of sunshine! Rain chances accompany the strong push of cold air, with highs falling to the 60s and eventually 50s by next weekend! Overnight lows may drop to the low 40s at times next weekend as well.