October Climate:

With September now in the books, here’s what we can expect during the month of October. Highs typically go from the upper 60s to the upper 50s, with average lows dropping into the upper 30s. Rainfall-wise, we typically pick up a little over 2.5″.

And yes, there is the smallest of chances for a certain 4-letter word. If you recall, we had the snowiest Halloween on record back in 2019 where the airport picked up 3.1″.

Summer-Like Sunday:

But in a very similar fashion to how we closed out September, October is going to begin with a very summer-like feel. Sunshine will dominate our skies from start to finish today, with highs peaking in the low to mid 80s.

This runs 10°-15° above early-October standards as we’re normally seeing highs drop into the upper 60s. Overnight lows tonight will fall into the upper 50s under mainly clear skies!

Big Swing Inbound:

While this unseasonably warm stretch carries on into the new work week, a strong cold front will quickly bring an end to it by the time we reach the weekend.

Forecast models showed this cold front sliding through late Wednesday night into Thursday, with our first dose of cool Canadian air filtering in behind it. This will drop highs into the upper 60s by Thursday, then to the upper 50s by Saturday.

Along with the temperature plunge does come our next opportunity for rain, especially as the front comes through. So make sure to enjoy these late-July temperatures while you can, because fall is going to make it’s presence known faster than you think!