A beautiful stretch of weather is expected through the holiday weekend with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

For Friday, it’s a cooler start as temperatures have dipped into the upper 30s in a few locations. A light wind through the night may have allowed some patchy frost to develop, especially in low-lying areas.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Friday afternoon with a light breeze from the east and northeast. Highs will warm into the mid 70s. Under mostly clear skies Friday night temperatures will dip into the mid 40s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend as an upper-level ridge settles in over the eastern Great Lakes and northeast. This will keep a dry air mass across the Stateline with dew point temperatures in the 40s. Highs temperatures are forecast to warm through the low to mid 80s Sunday and Monday.

The warming trend is set to continue through next week as highs reach the upper 80s by Tuesday, then possibly low 90s by the middle of the week. Winds shifting to the southeast will help pull in a little more moisture during the afternoon, but drier air mixing down from the upper levels will help keep humidity levels on the lower end. Deeper moisture will be pulled into the Plains and Upper Midwest as the summer-like heat continues.