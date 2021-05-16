Summer-like heat returns towards the end of the week

After a bit of a chilly Saturday afternoon highs Sunday warmed quite nicely into the upper 60s and low 70s, despite the increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. Highs Monday and Tuesday may take a little dip, but we should still remain in the upper 60s – somewhat seasonable – for this time of year.

Cloud cover sticks around Monday as light rain showers move in from Iowa and Missouri. With high pressure north in Wisconsin the rain may have a hard time crossing over the Illinois/Wisconsin line, leaving the northern portions of the Stateline mostly dry. Areas to the south – Whiteside, Lee, DeKalb and southern Ogle counties may end up with a slightly better chance for rain during the overnight and into Monday.

A little more widespread rain will arrive on Tuesday as both an elevated warm front and upper level disturbance lift through. Following the warm front Tuesday afternoon, a push of warm air arrives bringing temperatures back up near 80 degrees Wednesday.

High pressure will begin to anchor itself over the Southeast working to push the jet stream north of the Great Lakes. At the same time, an area of low pressure will develop over the west. This position/pattern will place the more active part of the jet stream from the southern Plains into the Midwest; northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin will remain right on the edge. A more summer-like pattern will develop with more active weather lining up just west of the Stateline. As for temperatures we will see those numbers climb, especially if we end up mostly dry, with highs warming through the 80s by the end of the week and then into the mid and upper 80s for the upcoming weekend. You’ll also notice an uptick in humidity as well.