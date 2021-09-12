Summer-like heat sticks around as we begin to near the official start to Fall

Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday warmed well above the average high of 77 degrees for mid-September, with both days topping out at 89 degrees. Despite some of the warmer days the first nearly two weeks of the month, the average monthly temperature (so far) is only half a degree above average. That soon, though, could be changing as we enter into more of a summer-like pattern for the upcoming week, and possibly beyond.

A cold front passing through the area Sunday night won’t do much to drop temperatures, or really bring us a big chance for any rainfall through Monday. Despite a northeast wind Sunday night and most of Monday, high temperatures still look to warm into the low to mid 80s for Monday afternoon. The cold front will be pulled back north as a warm front during the evening/overnight Monday, lifting north once again Tuesday. This will help pull temperatures into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. Another cold front will then quickly move through the Stateline Tuesday afternoon and evening as low pressure zips across northern Wisconsin and into the Upper Great Lakes. There won’t be a great drop in temperatures Wednesday as we’ll only dip down to around 80 degrees for the afternoon. What you will notice is a decrease in the humidity for both Wednesday and Thursday.

But by Thursday and Friday the front will be pulled back north as a warm front as low pressure once again passes to the north. This will bring temperatures surging back into the mid and upper 80s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, once again coming close to 90 degrees. Despite the warm up we’ll see, the overall pattern is also favoring drier than normal conditions at least through the weekend. That pattern may change a little as we near the week of the 20th, but it still looks like we hold on to the above average temperatures.