Temperatures Wednesday afternoon warmed into the upper 70s and low 80s, reaching 81 degrees in Rockford. Wednesday’s high was the 5th straight day where the high temperature reached 80 degrees, or higher – September 30th through October 4th. This type of warmth for the beginning of the month is something that doesn’t occur too often. In fact, according to the National Weather Service, the last time the first four days of October started with temperatures at, or above, 80 degrees was back during the years of 1922, 1967, 1976, and 2005!

The first, of two, cold fronts will move through Wednesday evening. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of the front Wednesday evening passing to the southeast Thursday morning. Drier air moving in Thursday should allow some sunshine to return and temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s.

The second cold front moving on Thursday will bring back some cloud cover along with a few scattered rain showers. Behind the second front temperatures will tumble, falling into the upper 50s for Friday afternoon.

Colder air moving in Friday will not only keep our temperatures well below average but also produce scattered rain showers during the afternoon. The combination of the cold air and instability will cause showers to quickly develop, some of which could be heavy. There may even be some graupel mixed in with the heavier rain showers as the freezing level remains pretty low in the atmosphere. Highs in the 50s can be expected Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.