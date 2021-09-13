Summer-Like Pattern Holds Strong As We Jump into the Second Half of September

Warm Weekend:

Compared to the weekend prior, this past weekend ended up on a much warmer note with barely falling short of the 90-degree mark. This is considered unseasonably warm as we approach the middle of September, as our average highs are usually sitting in the upper 70s. Moving forward, it seems that it’s “all systems go” as they say as summer looks to remain in control for the foreseeable future.

Tuesday’s Storm Potential:

Aside from an isolated shower or thunderstorms during the early morning hours, today remains quiet under a mostly cloudy sky. The same cold front that came through early this morning is expected to lift back northward as a warm front, sliding to our north as we get into Tuesday afternoon. This will help bring us slightly better chances for thunderstorms during the afternoon, some of which may be strong to severe.

As of this morning, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the southeast half of the Stateline under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather. Included in that Marginal Risk is a threat for gusty winds and large hail. While high temps look to top out in the upper 80s, we briefly cool-down into Wednesday thanks to a quick-moving cold front. Now, I say “briefly” because signs of another warm-up are strong, with 90-degree highs not out of the question for the weekend.

Another Warm Weekend:

Models are showing another warm front quickly lifting through the Stateline Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing in a stronger round of southwest flow. Tag that along with a ridge of high pressure moving in aloft, and you have a prime combination for a summer-like pattern. Gusty winds on Saturday look to push our daily highs near the 90-degree mark, with more of the same expected for Sunday. As of this morning, we are now a week and a half away from the fall equinox. It seems like there’s a good chance that summer will win the battle as we transition to the fall season and as we move into the end of September.