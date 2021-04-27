Summer-Like Warmth Continues into Tuesday, Thunderstorm Chances to Follow

Summer-Like Warmth:

Mondays in April have featured quite the temperature swing, with yesterday ending up 30° warmer than the Monday prior. In fact, yesterday’s high of 82° stands as the warmest daily high of the year thus far. I say thus far because temperatures by this afternoon will likely surpasses yesterday’s warmth, becoming the warmest we’ve felt since early September.

Dry Weather Persist:

If you loved the weather yesterday, get ready for another dose of summer-like warmth. Now, yesterday we saw temperatures start out in the upper 30s-low 40s, and end up in the low 80s. With temperatures starting off Tuesday in the 60s this morning, it won’t take much for temperatures to soar back into the 80s. Similar to yesterday, today also features a mixture of clouds and sunshine, along with a gusty wind. THANKFULLY, and I meant to capitalize each letter, winds this afternoon won’t nearly be as strong as Monday. With a stationary boundary sitting comfortably to our north, winds today will be more out of the south-southwest, gusting up to 25-30 mph. All-in-all, this will make for a beautiful day for outdoor activities. You’ll just need to keep the allergy meds handy as tree pollen continues to remain at high levels.

Rain Chances to Follow:

While a layer of warm air aloft has put a “lid” so to speak on rain chances today, A few rounds of light rain, and possibly an isolated thunderstorm or two, look to develop late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. In the latest outlook distributed by the Storm Prediction Center, a the entire region has been placed under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather. Mainly for small-sized hail. Rain chances continue into Wednesday, but it won’t be a total washout, as there are some pockets of dry time occasionally. The on-and-off showers extend into Thursday morning, then the weather dries out for the end of the week. Sunshine takes us into Friday and Saturday.Temperatures because of a cold front that slides through Wednesday drop into the 60s briefly for the end of the work week.