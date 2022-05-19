Rainfall Check-Up:

As expected, a majority of yesterday’s rain fell primarily during the morning hours. In the end, the Rockford International Airport observed .32″, which was just enough to push our meteorological spring total over the 9-inch mark.

The rain gear won’t be needed much today as our weather pattern turns more summer-like for the end of the work week. Beginning with today, temperatures will jump from yesterday’s chilly 60s to a warm lower 80s. Thankfully, we will be able to enjoy today’s warmth as the humidity remains low. Something that couldn’t be said much of last week. Expect skies to remain partly sunny with a southerly to southwesterly wind becoming organized by the afternoon.

Severe To The West:

Thunderstorm potential today remains low as the focus will be more to our north and west along a lifting warm front. Areas across west-central Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and west-central Wisconsin have been placed under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather.

It’s in these areas where all hazards are possible. A sliver of Jo-Daviess County has been placed under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5), with areas to the north and west of Rockford being placed under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5). This is mainly for any thunderstorm that is able to keep it’s severe characteristics as it travels or approaches the Stateline overnight. We then turn our attention to a sinking cold front which brings the severe threat to our neck of the woods by mid-day Friday.

Friday’s Potential:

Now, the timing of this cold front is still uncertain. An earlier passage means temperatures won’t have an opportunity to warm much, likely remaining in the low to mid 70s before dropping off Friday night. This would also mean that the risk for strong to severe storms would be lower.

However, if the frontal boundary is slower to sweep across the region, temperatures will have a better opportunity to warm back into the low 80s and would see a slightly higher risk for a few strong storms. Right now, areas to the south and east of Rockford have been placed under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather, with the remainder of the area being under a Marginal Risk. The biggest concerns with any storm that is deemed severe will be damaging winds and large hail. Temperatures then tumble into the weekend with highs for Saturday and Sunday ending up in the lower 60s!