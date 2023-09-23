Although it’s the official start of fall summer-like weather is going to stick around for the time being. Early Saturday morning temperatures are in the mid 60s across most of the Stateline. By the late afternoon we’ll be near the 80-degree mark most of us topping out in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow and the following days to come will be cool but right near normal. Our average high for this time of year is 72 degrees, that does drop a degree by midweek next week to 71. October is quickly approaching, and temperatures will reflect that.

There is a chance of rain still in the weekend forecast. The Storm Prediction Center has the Stateline included in the general thunderstorm category. No severe weather is anticipated but we will see gusty winds and it’s possible we see some lightning and thunder. Isolated showers continue Sunday night into Monday. Another chance of rain remains in the forecast for Tuesday. We’re back to a little bit of an active pattern.