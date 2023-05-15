Following a cool and rainy Sunday afternoon, Monday was fairly comfortable as temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and low 70s. We will continue to see cloud cover stream in from the west and southwest as showers pass to the south. No rain is anticipated Monday night.

Skies will start off cloudy Tuesday with temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. Increasing sunshine during the afternoon and warming temperatures aloft will bring highs into the upper 70s and low 80s area wide.

A strong cold front will race down Lake Michigan Tuesday afternoon and evening. This will cause temperatures to quickly drop along the lake shore in Wisconsin and Illinois. Temperatures further inland will also drop, but not as dramatic as locations to the east.

This type of a cold front is known as a ‘pneumonia cold front’ because of how quickly temperatures fall behind it. Along the lake shore temperatures could fall 20-25 degrees within a matter of 30-45 minutes. Closer to the Stateline the temperature drop won’t be as drastic, but we will feel the chill just before sunrise, possibly falling 15-20 degrees within a couple hours.

Winds will also increase, shifting from the northwest to northeast as the front moves in. Gusts through the evening could be as high as 25-30 mph. An isolated shower or two is possible, but coverage is expected to remain very light – if we see anything at all. Skies stay mostly clear Tuesday night with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 40s. Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs warming to 70 degrees.