Heat Cranks Up:

The rather pleasant weather we endured all of last week stuck around for the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday fell on either side of the average mark for late July (84°). Significant changes lie just around the corner as the extreme heat over the western U.S spills into the Midwest, allowing temperatures locally to become noticeably warmer.

Starting with today, temperatures will surge into the upper 80s. Suns-filled skies early on will give way to a few cumulus clouds this afternoon as a lake-enhanced boundary pushes inland. This may bring the slimmest chance for an isolated t-storm or two to areas east of I-39.

Conditions remain fairly quiet under a partly cloudy sky overnight, with temperatures falling into the mid 60s come sunrise Tuesday. It’s during this time in which we see our winds take a turn from the northwest to the south, commencing the climb in temperatures. Under partial sunshine, high temperatures Tuesday are to return to the low 90s. Now, when it comes to this week’s extreme heat, there are two components we’ll have to keep an eye on…

1. How far east does the extreme heat travel?

2. Does storm chances interfere?

As of this morning, it seems that storm chances will not interfere with Tuesday’s warm up. But that can’t be said about Wednesday.

Some Severe Wednesday?

Earlier this morning, the Storm Prediction Center placed the entire viewing area under a level 2 slight risk. It seems guidance is showcasing the potential for redevelopment along a nearby outflow boundary Wednesday afternoon/evening.

If this scenario does pan out, large hail and strong winds are to be the biggest concerns. And depending on the overall coverage of these thunderstorms, Wednesday’s warm up could be in jeopardy. This forecast is subject to change over the next 24 to 36 hours.

But as of this moment in time, highs for the second straight day are expected to peak in the low 90s. Thursday continues to feature the warmest air with this upcoming hot stretch, with highs landing in the mid to possibly upper 90s. This is a stretch of hot weather that the Stateline hasn’t seen since June of last year.

Now, not only will temperatures be ramping up, but humidity-levels will become more of a factor by the day. Come Thursday and Friday, it’s likely that we’ll see heat index values sit near or eclipse 100° at times. If planning to be out and about, heat safety will need to become a huge priority for not only you, but your family, and even your pets.