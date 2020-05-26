Summertime Heat Sticks Around, Showers Possible Late

First off, I hope everyone got to enjoy their Memorial Day holiday yesterday. The “unofficial start to summer” lived up to it’s name as Rockford observed 3 straight 80° highs over Memorial Day weekend. It’s been a hot minute since the Rockford International Airport saw 3 straight days with highs in the 80s, stretching back to the middle of September last year. With that being said, this summer-like weather pattern is also featured in the forecast for today, with another chance for a few showers late in the day.

It was another comfortable and mild start to our day as the Stateline woke up to temperatures in the low to mid 60s. There were a few showers that streamed into region from the south early on this morning. Once they dissipated, a few clouds were leftover allowing for a a great view of a the sunrise over the Stateline. With a little more sunshine in the forecast today, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s for highs. However, it will feel muggy out there as a breeze out of the southeast helps dew points rise into the mid to upper 60s once again. Under a mix of clouds & sun, there will be plenty of opportunities to head outdoors today. If you do go outside today, be sure to put on a good amount of sunscreen to avoid the risk of sunburn. The UV index is still pretty high today with an index of 8, which equals a burn time of 20 minutes.

Along with that summertime heat and humidity comes a chance for a few showers, and possibly an isolated thunderstorm later today. An area of low pressure will swing northward into western Iowa by this afternoon, bringing rain chances to the Stateline this evening. The best time frame for these showers and thunderstorms to pop up will be between 6PM to 10PM, but no severe weather is expected at the moment. The higher threat for severe weather is off to the west in central and eastern Iowa, closer to the surface low. Any activity lingering into tonight will fully taper off before midnight, leaving skies partly to mostly cloudy as we head into the middle of the week.