Saturday’s Rainfall:

Yesterday’s rainfall was just what the doctor ordered as it’s been quite some time since the Stateline has seen a soaking rain event. When it was all said and done, most if not all of the Stateline registered totals between .75″ to 1″, with Sterling topping the charts with a whopping 1.20″ of rain.

As of early Sunday morning, the cold front responsible for yesterday’s rainfall is now to our south and east, leaving winds out of the west-northwest. This will allow our weather pattern to turn more quiet and comfortable for the end of the weekend and for the beginning of the upcoming work week.

Breezy Sunday:

Sunday begins with plenty of sunshine, with temps landing in the mid to upper 60s. If you plan on stepping out the door early, be sure to grab your favorite pair of sunglasses. A few clouds and a bit of a breeze does develop by the afternoon.

West to northwest winds could gust up to 30 mph at times, with isolated gusts up to 35 mph. Otherwise, highs for most will peak in the upper 70s, making for a very comfortable and B-E-A-UTIFUL afternoon to be out and about. High pressure sliding into the central plains will keep conditions quiet overnight, with low temperatures falling into the mid to upper 50s.

Slowly Warming Up:

Northwest flow carries on into the beginning of next week, resulting in another sun-filled and comfortable day for Monday. Once this high pressure system shifts to our east, winds will turn more to the southwest for Tuesday. This will help bring our daily highs up by a few degrees, with most landing in the lower 80s.

Continued warming is expected into the middle and second half of next week as highs climb into the lower 90s by Thursday afternoon. As far as rain chances are concerned, they don’t exist until we see our next cold front swing in Thursday night into Friday morning. At this time, it doesn’t look like anything of significance as it looks like we’ll be dealing with another weak frontal boundary.