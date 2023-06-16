Comfortable Friday:

Weather headlines locally on Thursday were all tied to the amount of wildfire smoke in our atmosphere. The smoke was so thick that visibility was impacted (especially around the time the cold front came through), air quality worsened, and highs for most struggled to reach the 80° mark. Thankfully, the highest concentration of smoke today will be focused more in areas to our south and west. Meaning, impacts won’t be as high.

But if your morning routine takes you out the door early, be sure to grab a light jacket. Temperatures this morning are starting out considerably cooler than Thursday morning, with most sitting in the upper 40s.

High pressure sitting over the Great Lakes will keep skies dry from start to finish. With winds coming off of Lake Michigan, expect high temperatures to land in a similar range to yesterday, in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few clouds stick around overnight, with temperatures falling back into the low 50s. Still considered seasonably chilly!

Father’s Day Weekend:

With high pressure sitting overhead, another day of sunshine is on tap for Saturday Temperatures should warm nicely, inching closer to the mid 80s. Forecast models then continue to show a weak disturbance tracking to the south of the region on Sunday. This will bring a few more clouds along with the slightest chance of a light few showers. Even an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

The temperature climb continues, with most peaking around the mid 80 Father’s Day afternoon. As a ridge of high pressure strengthens in the upper levels of the atmosphere, the temperature climb will continue into next week. Temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will end up rather close to the 90-degree mark.