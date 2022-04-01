Stuck in the Clouds:

There sure wasn’t much room for sunshine during the month of March as only 4 days registered under the “mostly sunny” category. Fortunately, cloud cover WON’T be an issue for the beginning of April. And no, this is no April Fool’s joke.

As of early Friday morning, cloud cover and snow chances have quickly left the area as an area of high pressure continues to settle in. This spells a very brief break from the active weather pattern as of late, bringing plenty of sunshine for the end of the work week. But because winds remain out of the northwest, highs this afternoon will end up seasonably chilly in the upper 40s.

Saturday’s System:

Following a sun-filled Friday, clouds will be quick to increase overnight as a weak disturbance approaches from the west. Models the past few days have been in disagreement with this storm’s track, with one model being more north than the other. However, it seems that the GFS (American model) and the EURO (European model) are now in agreement with the storm tracking near the I-80 corridor.

This would bring the potential for another round of slushy, wet snow early Saturday morning. If any accumulations were to occur, it would be on grassy and elevated surfaces. Similar to Thursday’s event, I think snow accumulations at most will range from a dusting to an 1″, mainly north of highway 20. Once temperatures become warm enough, we’ll see a transition to rain during the early stages of the afternoon.