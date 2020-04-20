Sun-filled Morning will Lead to Late-Day Showers

Following a gorgeously warm weekend, conditions around the Stateline got a little chilly this morning. Chilly enough to where those that are deemed essential definitely needed to grab the heavier jacket before leaving the household. The combination of clear skies overnight and very light surface winds, allowed for lows to register in the upper 20s-low 30s in all locations. Thankfully, plenty of sunshine came along for the ride with today’s chilly beginning. Sunshine will continue to fill our skies throughout the rest of the morning, before clouds and shower chances return Monday afternoon.

Despite this morning’s chilly start, gusty winds ahead of an approaching cold front are forecast to pick up by mid-afternoon. These gusty west-southwesterly winds will allow temperatures to climb into the low 60s for the second straight day. We are already seeing a decent spike in temperatures, as most spots have warmed into the upper 40s. Winds at times this afternoon, and even into this evening, could gust upwards of 30-35 mph. Thankfully, not as strong as winds were on Saturday. But definitely strong enough to blow around any light weighted objects in your yard.

As far as when shower chances develop, showers should begin to pop up during the afternoon and evening hours, with pockets of heavier rain possible. The heavier rain may be accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder, though no severe weather is in the forecast. By midnight Tuesday, rain tapers off as the cold front sweeps through the Stateline. However, this will bring cooler weather for our Tuesday.

Following this cold frontal boundary, conditions will dry out rapidly, leading to yet another chilly and sun-filled morning. Nothing different from what we’re seeing this morning, but it’s during the afternoon when you’re going to really feel the difference with this expected cool down. Highs tomorrow afternoon are only going to climb into the low 50s, a solid 10°+ below average. While Tuesday may feature a bit of a chill, by midweek, a warm front will help put an end to this short-lived cool down. Wednesday through Friday feature high temperatures into the lower and middle 60s.