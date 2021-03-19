Sun-filled & Pleasantly Mild Weather Help Ring in the Spring Season

Blustery Thursday:

Did your trash cans blow away yesterday? I wouldn’t be surprised if you said yes. Under yesterday’s Wind Advisory, regional wind gusts for most of our locations topped out between 40-50 mph. Thankfully an area of high pressure settles in, bringing a sun-filled, less windy end to the work week.

High Pressure In Control:

As my weather director always said, “big bubble, no trouble”. In other words, grab your sunglasses before heading out! An area of high pressure looks to settle over the Great Lakes by Friday afternoon, keeping the atmosphere very dry. Sinking air underneath the high pressure system will help limit cloud growth, resulting in a sun-filled Friday. While the winds today will not be nearly as strong as Thursday, they’ll still be out of the northeast. This will keep wind chills in the upper 40s throughout the day, but highs will end up pleasantly mild in the low 50s. Grilling weather? Running weather? Yes! All of the above!

Jumping Into Spring:

If the sunshine and warmth doesn’t bring a pep to your step, how does this sound? Today is the last day of astronomical winter! Woohoo! The spring equinox will occur at 4:37AM Saturday morning. This is the moment in the Earth’s orbit around the sun when the sun’s rays crosses over the equator. After this date, the Northern Hemisphere begins to be tilted more towards the sun, resulting in increasing daylight hours and warming temperatures. While the southern hemisphere will be entering their fall season. As for the weekend forecast, the same high pressure system doesn’t look to budge, allowing sunshine to continue into Saturday and Sunday. The location of the high will allow winds to pull in a warmer air-mass, boosting highs into the upper 50s and low 60s!